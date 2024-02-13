Kuwait Amir Arrives In Bahrain On State Visit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) (Changing dateline)

MANAMA, Feb 13 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and an official delegation accompanying him arrived in Manama on a state visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain Tuesday.

Fighter jets of Bahrain's Air Force accompanied His Highness the Amir's aircraft when it entered the Bahraini airspace.

His Highness the Amir was received at the Airport by King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, head of Bahrain national guard Sheikh Mohammad bin Isa Al-Khalifa, Special Representative of the King Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, King's Representative for Humanitarian and Youth Affairs Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, First Deputy President of supreme council for Youth and Sport, Chairman of Bahrain Olympic Committee and head of the Public Authority for Sport Sheikh Khaled bin Hamad Al-Khalifa.

Also receiving His Highness the Amir were Head of the Royal Court Sheikh Khaled bin Ahmad Al-Khalifa, Commander of the Defense Force Field Marshal Sheikh Khalifa bin Ahmad Al-Khalifa, Head of the Mission of Honor and Interior Minister General Sheikh Rashed bin Abdullah Al-Khalifa, Kuwait's Ambassador to Bahrain Sheikh Thamer Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Bahrain's Ambassador to Kuwait Salah Al-Malki.

His Highness the Amir is accompanied by Sheikh Ali Khalifa Al-Athbi Al-Sabah, Sheikh Ali Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Sheikh Khalifa Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Sheikh Salman Sabah Al-Salem Al-Humoud Al-Sabah, Sheikh Azzam Mubarak Sabah Al-Nasser Al-Sabah, Sheikh Fawaz Saud Al-Nasser Al-Saud Al-Sabah, and senior officials of the Amiri Diwan. (pickup previous)

