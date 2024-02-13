EU Observer Mission Looks S Caucasus Through Its Binocular Diplomacy

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay
Sometimes, in the realm of diplomacy, being a peace broker does
not work out for all parties. For example, although the intention
of the European Union mission in Armenia to create peace in the
South Caucasus and particularly with Azerbaijan seems convincing,
there are nevertheless secret goals behind the issue. However,
those goals are known only to the EU.
While its internal problems are overwhelming, the European Union
has decided to entrench itself on Armenia's borders under the guise
of democracy and protection of freedoms. Although the EU appointed
this mission on the borders of Armenians ostensibly to protect them
from an alleged possible attack from Azerbaijan, the violations
still come from the former. The EU monitoring mission in Armenia,
with over 200 employees with 200 binoculars and more than 2000
patrols, has not seen any attempt at violations on the
Armenian-Azerbaijani border.
It should be noted that in recent days, it has become known that
the EU mission on the Armenian border is engaged in espionage
against Azerbaijan. The new was confirmed following a Czech citizen
who was detained while crossing the border from Armenia on the
Azerbaijani side.
Also, the European Union Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Peter
Mihalko, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of
Azerbaijan in connection with serious concerns about the activities
of the EU Mission in Armenia (EUMA) observers. We have repeatedly
written about the suspicious activities of this EU mission near the
border with Azerbaijan. The activities of the mission are not
transparent, the Armenian public is not informed about the main
activities of the mission in the country, and perhaps it is related
to some authorities in Armenia.
On the one hand, the EU wanted to put pressure on Azerbaijan
with initiatives to impose sanctions against it; on the other hand,
the EU is looking at Azerbaijan's energy, oil, and gas sectors. By
establishing observation posts over Armenian territory, the EU is
essentially serving its own political agenda, which includes
targeting Russian forces throughout the region.
It was brought to the EU's attention that the mission has
essentially become an agent of "binocular diplomacy," facilitating
visits by various European officials and unofficial delegations to
the border regions.
Indeed, as the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan noted, "all such
visits, without exception, are used to spread unjustified
Azerbaijanophobia."
It was noted that the recent case of preventing an attempt to
illegally cross the EUMA zone of responsibility casts a serious
shadow on the stated tasks of the mission.
Azerbaijan has repeatedly stated in a series of consultations
with EU representatives that the presence of the EU mission in
Armenia should not serve as a pretext for avoiding the fulfilment
of the obligations undertaken. Abuse of the presence of this
mission affects the process of normalisation of relations between
the neighbours, including the process of border delimitation, which
should be carried out on a bilateral basis, and the EU understands
this well and is not acting dangerously for Azerbaijan but for
itself.
Let us recall that in Prague on October 6, 2022, Azerbaijan
agreed to the deployment of an EU monitoring mission to Armenia,
hoping that it would help the process of normalising relations
between Baku and Yerevan. However, despite the clearly defined
parameters and objectives of the mission agreed upon at the highest
level, the monitoring mission's activities have been accompanied by
serious deviations from the agreements reached in Prague due to the
biased approach of some EU member states.
Although AR PM Nikol Pashinyan, in his own manner, stated in a
recent interview that "I will do everything to
establish peace in our region," the actions of the
monitoring mission tell a different story. Only they and their
patrons know what they are looking at through their binoculars.
Let us also recall that the head of the EU delegation in
Armenia, Vasilis Maragos, said that one of the reasons why Brussels
focused on Zangazur (Syunik) is that "the Armenian authorities
approached us with this issue after the 2020 war, and from the
local authorities of Syunik, we received a very clear concept and a
very clear vision".
In addition to the fact that the West has tried and is trying to
hinder the peace process in the South Caucasus, they are also
trying to create a space for themselves in the region through
Armenia due to geopolitical and geostrategic purposes.
Armenia is so into the sweet promises of the West that it is
already ignoring its long-time ally, Russia. However, Yerevan is
well aware that its borders are completely under the control of the
Kremlin, and this is a reality that will not change for it even if
Armenia leaves the CSTO.
