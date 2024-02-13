Energy America Expands Into South Pacific, Selects Fiji As Main Hub For Solar Operations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Energy America , a leading solar module manufacturer based in the United States, has announced its plans to expand into the South Pacific region. The company has selected Fiji as its main hub of operations to cater to the growing demand for solar projects in the region.



Energy America is known for its high-end solar modules ranging from 400-720 watts. These modules are designed and manufactured in the United States, ensuring top-notch quality and reliability. With its expansion into the South Pacific, the company aims to provide sustainable and clean energy solutions to the region.



The decision to enter the South Pacific market was driven by the increasing demand for renewable energy sources in the region. As countries in the South Pacific continue to face the effects of climate change, there has been a significant shift towards solar energy. Energy America's entry into the market will not only provide access to reliable and affordable solar modules but also contribute to the region's efforts towards a greener future.



"We are excited to announce our expansion into the South Pacific and our selection of Fiji as our main hub of operations. We believe that our high-end solar modules will be a game-changer in the region, providing clean and sustainable energy solutions to meet the growing demand," said Jack Stone, CEO of Energy America.



Energy America's expansion into the South Pacific is a significant step towards the company's goal of promoting renewable energy globally. With its state-of-the-art solar modules and commitment to sustainability, Energy America is poised to make a positive impact in the South Pacific region.



Energy America, a USA based solar module manufacturer and part of Aramco, LLC, has announced a major milestone in their commitment to renewable energy. In 2023, the company will supply a total of 7GW of solar modules for the development of projects all around the globe. This announcement comes as a significant step towards achieving their goal of promoting sustainable energy solutions.



As a leading player in the renewable energy industry, Energy America has been at the forefront of providing high-quality solar modules to power plants worldwide. With their latest announcement, the company is set to make a significant impact in the global shift towards clean energy. The 7GW of module supply will contribute to reducing carbon emissions and promoting a greener future for generations to come.



One of the key highlights of this announcement is the selection of EA-550, Energy America's flagship solar module, for multiple projects rated at an impressive 22% efficiency. This is a testament to the company's commitment to innovation and providing cutting-edge technology to their customers. The EA-550 has been designed to maximize energy output and minimize installation costs, making it an ideal choice for large-scale solar projects.



Energy America's parent company, Aramco, LLC, is a USA based power plant financing group that aims to set up power plants through Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs). This partnership allows Energy America to not only supply solar modules but also provide financing solutions for their customers. With this integrated approach, the company is well-positioned to support the development of renewable energy projects globally.



Energy America's announcement of 7GW of solar module supply in 2023 is a significant step towards a cleaner and more sustainable future. The company's commitment to providing high-quality solar modules and financing solutions through their partnership with Aramco, LLC, showcases their dedication to promoting renewable energy on a global scale. With the selection of EA-550 for multiple projects, Energy America is poised to make a significant impact in the renewable energy industry.

