India's Longest-Living Test Cricketer DK Gaekwad Passes Away Aged 95

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) Former India captain Dattajirao Krishnarao Gaekwad, who was the country's longest-living Test cricketer, passed away at his residence in Baroda on Tuesday. He was 95.

Gaekwad's Test career stretched from 1952 to 1961, but in this time he played in only 11 Tests, scoring 350 runs.

He captained the Indian team which toured England in 1959, but the side lost all five Tests. His highest score was 52 against West Indies at New Delhi in 1959.

In the Ranji Trophy, Gaekwad was a pillar of strength to Baroda for whom he played from 1947 to 1961. He scored 3139 runs, including 14 centuries. His highest score was 249 not out against Maharashtra in 1959-60.

Gaekwad also hit two other double centuries and in 1949-50, hit 128 and 101 not out against Gujarat.

He is the father of former India cricketer Anshuman Gaekwad, who also coached the national side in two stints.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan took to X to express his condolences on the passing of the former cricketer: "Under the shade of the banyan tree at the Motibag cricket ground, from his blue Maruti car, Indian captain D.K. Gaekwad sir tirelessly scouted young talent for Baroda cricket, shaping the future of our team. His absence will be deeply felt. A great loss for cricketing community."

