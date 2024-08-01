Amir Issues Decision Reconstituting National Human Rights Committee

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on Wednesday issued the Amiri Decision No. 61 of 2024 reconstituting the National Human Rights Committee.

The decision stipulated that the National Human Rights Committee shall be reconstituted as follows:

1 - Maryam Abdullah Al Attiyah (representative of civil society)

2 - Dr. Mohammed Saif Al Kuwari (representative of civil society)

3 - Dr. Youssef Mohammed Al Obaidan (representative of civil society)

4 - Dr. Asmaa Abdullah Al Attiyah (representative of civil society)

5 - Sultan Mubarak Khamis Al Abdullah (representative of civil society)

6 - Fawaz Bakhit Al Jatal (representative of civil society)

7 - Dr. Hessa Mohammed Sadiq Mohammed (representative of civil society)

8 - Mubarak Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Khalifa (representative of civil society)

9 - Director of the Human Rights Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

10 - Abdullah Saqr Al Mohannadi (representative of the Ministry of Interior)

11 - Naji Abd Rabbo Al Ajji (representing the Ministry of Social Development and Family)

12 - Sheikha Najwa bint Abdul Rahman bin Nasser Al-Thani (representative of the Ministry of Labour)

13 - Dr. Saleh Ali Al Fadala (representative of the Ministry of Justice)

The decision also provided that the Committee would select Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson from its members of representatives of civil society, and that the term of the Committee would be five years, renewable for another period or periods.

The decision is effective starting from the date of issue and is to be published in the official gazette.