Fresh To Strong Winds From Friday To Sunday: Qatar Meteorology
Doha, Qatar: Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) announced that fresh and strong winds will affect the country from Friday all the way to Sunday.
The Northwesterly wind at both inshore and offshore will commence from August 2 to August 4, causing the weather to be dusty at times with low horizontal visibility less than 2 km.
Sea waves will be ranging between 5-12 ft rising to 14 ft at times.
