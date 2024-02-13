Nickel Market Outlook 2024, Global Size, Share, Growth, Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group, the global nickel market size reached US$ 35.3 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 54.6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during 2024-2032.

Global Nickel Market Trends:

The market growth of nickel is primarily driven by its critical role in various industrial applications, particularly in the production of stainless steel and batteries for electric vehicles (EVs). The global shift towards sustainable energy and the increasing demand for EVs have significantly boosted the need for high-purity nickel, essential for manufacturing lithium-ion batteries. Additionally, nickel's properties, such as resistance to corrosion, high melting point, and strength at elevated temperatures, make it indispensable in the aerospace, electronics, and chemical industries. As the world continues to focus on green technologies and infrastructure development, the demand for nickel is expected to rise, further driving its market growth.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Nickel Industry:

Global Industrial Demand:

The growth of the nickel market is significantly influenced by the global industrial demand, particularly from sectors such as stainless steel manufacturing, electric vehicle (EV) batteries, and renewable energy systems. Nickel's properties, including high corrosion resistance, strength at high temperatures, and conductivity, make it a critical material for these industries. The expansion of the EV market, driven by global efforts to reduce carbon emissions, has particularly underscored the importance of nickel for battery production. As countries and corporations invest in clean energy technologies and infrastructure, the demand for nickel is expected to rise, reflecting its pivotal role in sustainable development and technological innovation.

Supply Chain Dynamics:

Supply chain dynamics play a crucial role in affecting the nickel market's growth. The geographical concentration of nickel mining and processing facilities in certain regions, such as Indonesia, the Philippines, and Russia, adds a layer of complexity to global supply chains. Political instability, regulatory changes, and environmental policies in these countries can impact nickel production, influencing global supply and prices. Furthermore, the industry is facing challenges related to sustainable mining practices and the environmental impact of nickel extraction, which could lead to stricter regulations and potentially limit supply. These factors combined make supply chain dynamics a critical area of concern for stakeholders in the nickel market.

Technological Advancements and Recycling:

Technological advancements and the increasing emphasis on recycling are shaping the nickel market's future. Innovations in mining and processing technologies have the potential to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and mitigate environmental impacts, thereby affecting nickel supply. Additionally, as the global economy moves towards circular economic models, nickel recycling is becoming increasingly important. Recycling nickel not only conserves natural resources but also reduces the carbon footprint associated with its production. The development of more efficient recycling methods could significantly influence the supply side of the market, providing a sustainable alternative to traditional mining and bolstering the market's growth in the long term.

Nickel Market Report Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:



Class I Products Class II Products

Class I Products represented the largest segment due to their high purity, making them essential for producing high-quality stainless steel and alloys.

Breakup by Application:



Stainless Steel and Alloy Steel

Non-ferrous Alloys and Superalloys

Electroplating

Casting

Batteries Others

Stainless Steel and Alloy Steel represented the largest segment as nickel enhances corrosion resistance and mechanical properties, crucial for these applications.

Breakup by End-Use Industry:



Transportation & Defense

Fabricated Metal Products

Electrical & Electronics

Chemical

Petrochemical

Construction

Consumer Durables

Industrial Machinery Others

Transportation & Defense represented the largest segment because nickel-based materials are critical for manufacturing vehicles and defense equipment due to their durability and resistance to extreme conditions.

Breakup by Region:



Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

North America (United States, Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Others) Middle East and Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Asia Pacific emerged as the largest market due to its rapid industrialization, significant investments in infrastructure, and the presence of key manufacturing hubs requiring nickel for various applications.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the global nickel market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of These Key Players Include:



Anglo American Plc

BHP Group Limited

Cunico Corporation

Eramet Group

Glencore Plc

IGO Limited

Jinchuan Group International Resources Co. Ltd.

Norilsk Nickel

Pacific Metal Company

Queensland Nickel Group

Sherritt International Corporation

Sumitomo Corporation

Terraframe Ltd.

Vale S.A. Votorantim SA.

Key Highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

