Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Share, Size, Trends, Segments And Forecast By 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Licensed Sports Merchandise Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 “, The global licensed sports merchandise market size reached US$ 32.4 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 44.1 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% during 2024-2032.

Licensed sports merchandise refers to various sports-related equipment and clothing items that are endorsed or signed by a sportsperson or imprinted with the logo of a sports club. It comprises a wide variety of sports gear, such as cricket bats, baseball bats, footballs, basketballs, and rackets. It also includes various apparel items like t-shirts, jerseys, caps, and gloves designed for men, women, and children and available in a wide variety of colors and sizes. It is manufactured by various licensing organizations that pay a certain fee or royalty to the sports entities for acquiring the copyright of their logos, designs, and signatures.



Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Trends and Drivers:

At present, the increasing demand for licensed sports merchandise due to the rising number of sports enthusiasts around the world represents one of the primary factors influencing the market positively. Besides this, the growing conduction of various regional and international sports leagues and matches is offering a favorable market outlook. In addition, the increasing number of e-commerce brands and distribution channels selling a wide range of limited-edition authentic sports merchandise is propelling the growth of the market. Apart from this, the rising adoption of marketing campaigns for the promotion of licensed sports products through celebrity endorsements around the world is contributing to the growth of the market.



Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product Type:



Apparel and Footwear

Accessories and Gifts

Toys and Games Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Online Stores

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores

Specialty Stores Others

Breakup by Price Range:



Premium Economic

Breakup by End-User:



Men

Women Children

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



Adidas AG

Columbia Sportswear

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc.

Fanatics Inc.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd.

Hanesbrands Inc.

Nike Inc.

Prada

Puma SE

Sports Direct International Plc

Under Armour Inc. VF Corporation

