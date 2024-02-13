Russia To Open Diplomatic Missions In More African Countries, Diplomat Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Moscow is
working to open diplomatic missions in several more African
countries, Vsevolod Tkachenko, head of the Russian Foreign
Ministry's Africa Department, Trend reports.
"Our embassy in Burkina Faso opened just before the new year,
and Russia's diplomatic mission in Equatorial Guinea will begin
operations very soon. Several more missions are on the way; we will
announce where they will be set up as soon as the work is done,"
the diplomat said.
Moscow is in talks with African countries to launch flights to
new destinations, added Tkachenko.
"The goal stems from the decisions made at the Russia-Africa
summits and work is underway, which is certainly taking into
account economic and logistics difficulties," the diplomat said,
when asked about the prospects for expanding flights between Russia
and Africa.
Tkachenko noted that until recently, Russian airlines had not
operated regular flights to sub-Saharan African countries. He
specified that Russia's national air carrier Aeroflot had resumed
flights to the Seychelles in September 2022 and to Mauritius in
December 2023. "Talks are underway on more destinations," Tkachenko
added.
Oleg Ozerov, the Russian Foreign Ministry's ambassador-at-large
and head of the Secretariat of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum,
told TASS last September that Russian tourists would be able to
take direct flights to several African countries in the near
future.
According to him, the Russian leadership handed down
instructions to enhance Moscow's diplomatic presence on the African
continent after the Russia-Africa Summit that took place in St.
Petersburg last summer.
