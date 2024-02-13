French Police Stomp Human Rights Under Batons

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Elnur Enveroglu Read more
This is another show of the French police who trample human
rights and crush them with a baton. Clashes ongoing between
football fans and police along Champs Elysees in Paris, France,
following 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final.
The incident continued last night, and the most horrific scene
was seen when the police broke the windows of the car, dragged the
civilians out, threw them to the ground and beat them mercilessly.
When social networks broadcast it, it looked like a civil war for a
moment.
In fact, we would not be wrong if we say that such scenes are
not so strange for France. At least the professional skills of a
colonial country allow it to be done more perfectly.
Probably, the French gendarmerie regime, which used to brutally
beat and kill people in Africa and other colonial countries, has
recently started to apply the tradition more in the center of
Paris, having lost its colonies. Because being addicted to such a
profession, it is not so easy to quit this habit. Using tear gas to
suffocate ordinary football fans and citizens, and break their arms
and ribs with rubber bullets, and projectiles can happen in a
country like France that does not consider human rights at all.
February 12 was marked by one of the most shameful events in the
history of France. Because that night, the country's police crushed
and trampled its own citizen as an enemy.
Football fans clashed violently with police in Paris following
quarter final matches between France and England and Morocco and
Portugal.
Around 20,000 people took to the streets of Paris after the
final whistle blew in France's 2-1 victory over England in
Qatar.
Although the mood was originally celebratory, clashes between
fans and police soon turned violent with officers spraying tear gas
into the crowd and arresting at least 74 people.
France is generally ranked among European countries for human
rights abuses and police violence. This feature was formed neither
in the last ten years nor in the last 50 years. This has been going
on for centuries. If you see an Afroman or a Muslim woman being
beaten to death by the police on the street, know that you are in
France. They may talk to you at length about human rights, or even
convict you over violating human rights by accusing you of trivial
matters. But you can watch all this in the heart of Paris, on the
Champs Elysees square.
The beating of a music producer by the police in November 2020,
the killing of a teenager Nahel by the police in 2023, racism,
anti-Islamism and more... All these events are a clear example of
the respect for humanity and, most importantly, for the rights that
are as high as the law in France.
