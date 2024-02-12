Techmediabreaks Turbo Energy S.A. (NASDAQ: TURB) Positioned At Industry Forefront With Focus On AI-Driven Optimization, Diverse Product Offerings

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Turbo Energy (NASDAQ: TURB) , a Spain-based energy storage innovator, maintained a streak of success in 2023 despite challenges in the self-consumption photovoltaic sector.“June witnessed the launch of its SunBox Industry product line, a strategic move targeting the commercial and industrial self-consumption market. In September, Turbo Energy successfully raised $5 million with its American Depositary Shares debiting on the Nasdaq Capital Market. October marked a milestone with the company securing a patent in Spain for its innovative residential photovoltaic software. November brought about a strategic partnership with Leroy Merlin and the introduction of Turbo Energy's GoSolar offering through a collaboration with Movistar, a telecommunications leader in Spain and Latin America. Leadership changes saw the appointment of Mariano Soria as CEO in a bid to cement the company's vision for the future,” a recent article reads.“Despite industry challenges, Turbo Energy maintains an optimistic outlook. With decreasing prices of photovoltaic components, the company anticipates robust global sales growth in the coming years. Its focus on AI-driven energy optimization and diverse product offerings places it strategically at the industry forefront.”

To view the full article, visit



About Turbo Energy S.A.

Turbo Energy is a leading photovoltaic energy storage technology company based in Valencia, Spain. The company develops innovative solutions that allow end users to harness the full potential of solar energy and reduce their electricity costs. With a combination of artificial intelligence and advanced technology, Turbo Energy is paving the way toward a more sustainable and energy-efficient future. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to TURB are available in the company's newsroom at



About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire

(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

TechMediaWire is powered by

IBN