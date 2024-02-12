BDMS 1St In 2023 DJSI World Index Under The Health Care Providers And Services Sector And Consecutively Listed In 2023 D...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) Bangkok Dusit Medical Services PLC (BDMS), the largest private healthcare network in Thailand is committed to lead the revolution of healthcare by providing innovative care integrated with Thai hospitality to enhance health and wellness and has been ranked 1st in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and the Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index for 2023 in the Health Care Providers & ServicesSector.

The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) recognize global sustainability leaders, identified by S&P Global through their annual Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). Dow Jones Sustainability World Index represents the top 10% of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global BMI based on long-term economic, environmental and social criteria.

BDMS has embraced the concept of environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) into the corporate strategy and business processes to create sustainable initiatives for patients, healthcare partners and all stakeholders. While focused at providing a complete continuum of healthcare from preventive to curative and rehabilitative care, BDMS scored high in the social dimension of ESG. BDMS social projects include promoting respect for human rights throughout the value chain; providing the basic lifesaving support program by training over sixty six thousand individuals inside and outside the network; sharing the innovative no muscle cutting hip replacement surgery technique in one hundred and seventy hospitals nationwide, performing knee replacement surgeries for the less fortunate and providing nursing scholarships to over one hundred students.

Achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 within the network and initiating various resource management strategies into the BDMS Green Healthcare sustainability standard and plan were included to serve the environment dimension.

Giving value, quality healthcare with priority care to both domestic and international patients is the heart of the governance aspect. Healthcare technology is utilized in to serve the 'BeDee' Telehealth application to give timely access to healthcare services and reduce risk for both patients and medical professionals. Upgrading the supply chain management and prioritizing on environmentally friendly procurement practices and fair treatment to third parties were defined.

For more information on BDMS's ESG initiatives, please refer to ...

About BDMS

Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited (BDMS) is Thailand's largest-healthcare network and a world's leader of healthcare provider for over 10 million Thai and international patients annually. Today, BDMS has over 50 hospitals and award-winning clinics (Bangkok Hospital Group, Samitivej Hospital Group, BNH Hospital, Phyathai Hospital Group, Paolo Hospital Group, the Royal Hospital Group and the BDMS Wellness Clinic located in Thailand's popular destinations nationwide, including 2 hospitals in the neighbouring country of Cambodia. The network has served over 2 million international patients annually who chose Thailand as their healthcare of choice providers. Among BDMS's subsidiaries providing healthcare solutions, there are National Healthcare Systems – largest blood diagnosis centre in Thailand, A.N.B. Laboratories & Medicpharma - laboratory and pharmaceutical product manufacturers, BDMS Medevac Center provides medical emergency transportation with hospital referral network system, and our specialized medical professionals are trained to provide the highest level of emergency assistance. For further information, please visit .

