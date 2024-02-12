Solerity Awarded STI Contract For Advanced Data Support And Mission Integration With The Army's SDDC

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Greg Schwartz, Senior Vice President, Program DeliveryMCLEAN, VIRGINIA, USA, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Solerity has been awarded the Surface Transportation Information (STI) support contract to support the Army's Surface Deployment and Distribution Command (SDDC) Enterprise Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) activities, Enterprise Data Management and Data Quality activities, and Integrated Mission Support for Surface Deployment and Distribution Command (ISDDC) system. ISDDC is SDDC's repository of cleansed and integrated surface transportation data. ISDDC provides detailed and aggregate-level information via robust ad-hoc query, pre-formatted reporting and business intelligence analytical reporting tools. The application also provides a mapping capability to enable greater visibility to the warfighter.SDDC's automated systems are considered authoritative, reliable, and trusted only if the data within those systems are accurate, timely, and complete. Since much of SDDC's business is conducted via EDI transactions and the EDI transactions are key to other information within the enterprise, it is logical that the EDI team be closely aligned with the enterprise's data management and data quality support. Solerity provides the data management team which analyzes data across the enterprise to capture and document data requirements within the SDDC/G6 systems and within the systems' data exchanges. The data quality team is another enterprise-wide activity – supporting not only the G6 systems and the Enterprise Architect, but also the functional communities within SDDC.“Solerity has been a service provider to SDDC for over 10 years and is proud to continue providing enterprise level data support to ensure commanders have the right information, at the right time, in order to make the best decisions in support of National Security objectives. With this award, Solerity continues to grow our software engineering and data analytics service offering enabling SDDC to achieve their mission.” Said Greg Schwartz, Senior Vice President, Program Delivery.About Solerity, Inc.Solerity provides engineering & technical services, mobile applications, high performance computing, cloud migration, program and acquisition management, and data analytics support services to the Intelligence Community, Civilian agencies, and Department of Defense markets. For more information, visit .About CM Equity PartnersCMEP is a private equity firm focused on the federal services and aerospace and defense industries. Since its founding in 1992, CMEP has made more than 50 acquisitions and investments and has been responsible for managing nearly $500 million of equity investments and raising nearly $1.1 billion in debt. CMEP's team brings an active and collaborative management approach to its investments by partnering with management teams, developing long-term strategic plans and supporting re-investment of profits to grow and broaden a company's revenue base and capabilities. Additional information about CMEP is available at . CMEP is associated with Carl Marks & Co., a private family investment office with merchant banking activities dating to 1925. Additional information about Carl Marks & Co. is available at .

