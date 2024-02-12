               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Latvian President Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev


2/12/2024 10:08:20 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. President of the Republic of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his confident victory in the extraordinary presidential election, Trend reports.

