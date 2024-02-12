UNEC Is A Natural Partner Of COURSERA Not Only In Azerbaijan But Also In The Region (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Andy Poole, Director of University Cooperation in Europe of the
international online education platform COURSERA has visited
UNEC.
After getting acquainted with EDUMAN platform of UNEC, UNEC
Extern Center (Distance Education Center), hybrid auditoriums, UNEC
Bloomberg Financial Laboratory, examination hall, Career Center,
and 7/24 library, Andy Polle met with the Rector, Professor Adalat
Muradov.
A. Poole, who expressed his satisfaction with the work done in
the direction of digitization of education at UNEC, noted that UNEC
is a natural partner of COURSERA not only in Azerbaijan but in the
region as a whole.
At the meeting, to help achieve the goals set in the "UNEC-100"
Development Strategy, the integration of COURSERA into the teaching
process of UNEC, the Career Academy, the possibility of
participation of teachers and employees in courses on Artificial
Intelligence (AI) and Generative Artificial Intelligence (GAI), and
other possible directions of cooperation were discussed.
