(MENAFN- Baystreet) Buy Disney, Hold W.P. Carey, and Sell Pinterest

Hedge Funds Raise Fees Despite Poor Performance: ReportNvidia Gained 38% Last Month: What's NextCanopy Growth Reports Net Loss Of $216.8 Million'Argylle' Retains Top Spot After Another Slow Box Office Weekend Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Chris La - Monday, February 12, 2024

Three Hot Stocks for Monday, Three to Avoid

Monday's stock market will see three hot stocks continuing their bullish streak. Spotify added ~ 9% last week when it reported premium revenue grew by 16% Y/Y to EUR 3.67 billion. It increased its ARPU (premium average revenue per user) by 1% Y/Y to EUR 4.60.

Spotify forecasts Q1 total MAUs (monthly average users) of 618 million. Value investors should be wary of SPOT stock. It has no net profit yet commands a $46.98 billion market capitalization and a forward P/E of 63 times.

Palantir (PLTR), which gained 40% last week, may climb higher. The firm posted an 8-cent share profit, earning $608.35 million. Speculators ignored the weak Q1 guidance. Still, it expects full-year revenue of up to $2.66 billion. Look for markets to push the stock to $25.

Roblox (RBLX) needs to break out above $45 after the post-earnings reaction. Bulls expect the firm to use generative AI to create games.

Stocks to Sell

Snap (SNAP) is a troubled firm after losing over 30% post-earnings. The mixed-shelf stock offering is a red flag, as the company rewards upper management with stock compensation.

The Disney/Fox/Warner sports streaming service will break FuboTV (FUBO). Short interest on FUBO stock is 17%.

V.F. Corp. (VFC) is in trouble. Its strategic plan revision will not fix its revenue and profit declines. The weakening consumer economy will hurt demand for The North Face, Vans, Dickies, and Timberland.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks