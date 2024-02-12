Azerbaijani Minister Meets President Of COP28 In UAE

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12 . Azerbaijan's
Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, President of the 29th
session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework
Convention on Climate Change (COP29) Mukhtar Babayev met with COP28
President Sultan Al-Jabir, the account said, Trend reports via COP28's X account.
It was noted that at the meeting held on the sidelines of the
World Governments Summit, the parties discussed collaboration on
the road to COP29.
Babayev is on a visit to Dubai (UAE) to participate in
discussions themed“Climate action through promoting sustainable
finance.”
To note, COP28 was held in Dubai last year.
The decision to host COP29 in Azerbaijan was officially
announced in Dubai on December 11, 2023, and Mukhtar Babayev was
appointed as President of COP29 on January 4, 2024.
