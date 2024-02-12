Madhya Pradesh To Host The 50Th Edition Of Khajuraho Dance Festival

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Khajuraho Temples

The Khajuraho Group of Monuments are a group of Hindu and Jain temples

Khajuraho Temple - an Architectural Splendor

Whispers of ancient tales etched in stone awaken to the pulse of vibrant rhythms as the legendary Khajuraho Dance Festival returns for its 50th edition.

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Scheduled from 20th to 26th February 2024 and organized by Ustad Allauddin Khan Sangeet Evam Kala Academy with the support of the Directorate of Culture, Government of Madhya Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, the festival of classical Indian dance forms, against the temple backdrops, in a centuries-old cultural tapestry of Madhya Pradesh.This year the festival will have a line-up of performances by eminent dancers and musicians that will portray tales of love, devotion, and mythology through their movements, igniting the senses and depicting the artistic state. The festival will feature an eclectic mix of graceful Kathak by Padmshri Ranjana Gauhar and Troup, the fiery passion of Bharatanatyam by Pune-Bharatanatyam Arupa Gayatri Panda, the captivating storytelling of Odissi by New-Delhi-Odissi Group, dance drama“Meera”, directed by Padmavibhushan Dr. Sonal Mansingh, presented by CICD repertory group, New Delhi, Kuchipudi, Mohiniyattam, Kathakali, and the vibrant energy of Bhangra, among others.The temples of Khajuraho, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, with its architecture, will become the stage for this event. The performances will take place against the backdrop of intricate carvings and celestial apsaras of the temple to create an atmosphere of grace and historical resonance.The Khajuraho Dance Festival is an immersive cultural experience. The highlight of this year's festival will be a Kathak Kumbh, where 2000 Kathak dancers from around the state will perform together to attempt a world record on the inaugural day of the Khajuraho Festival.The festival aims to orchestrate a culinary extravaganza, adventure fiesta, Luxurious camping in Jinna and Madla villages, interactive dance workshops to learn basic dance steps and engage in vibrant discussions with artists and scholars and guided thrilling trails through the temples.The festival evenings will pulsate with vibrant bazaars showcasing Madhya Pradesh's exquisite handicrafts and regional delicacies. The warmth of local hospitality can be experienced in charming homestays or at nearby hotels.The Khajuraho Dance Festival aims to be a celebration of rich cultural heritage, a platform for artistic expression, and a unique opportunity to experience the magic of Khajuraho.

