Lake Zurich Personal Injury Attorneys at Salvi Law, Inc. Receive Notable Accolades for 2024

Michael and Samantha Salvi of Salvi Law, Inc. were honored as 2024 Elite Lawyers, with Samantha also named a Super Lawyers Rising Star.

LAKE ZURICH, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Salvi Law, Inc., is thrilled to announce that Michael and Samantha Salvi have been named 2024 Elite Lawyers. Ms. Salvi also earned the distinction of 2024 Super Lawyers Rising Star. Their unwavering dedication, exceptional legal ability, and relentless pursuit of excellence have earned them these well-deserved recognitions. With a shared passion for pushing boundaries and positively impacting their clients' lives, the two attorneys are a stellar example of all that can be accomplished through grit and determination.

A skilled litigator who has tried hundreds of cases nationwide, firm President Michael Salvi has demonstrated himself to be an attorney of uncommon zeal while featuring courtroom skills that are second to none. Through the tenacious advocacy of his clients, Mr. Salvi has earned the distinction of being an Elite Lawyer through his unbreakable commitment to pursuing favorable outcomes in personal injury and commercial litigation cases for his clients.

Meanwhile, in addition to being named an Elite Lawyer, Managing Partner Samantha Salvi has also earned the distinction of being a Super Lawyer Rising Star. With her tremendous work in personal injury cases involving premises liability, car accidents, and medical malpractice, Ms. Salvi has proven to be a high-powered legal professional whose legal acumen rises exponentially daily. While they may practice in different areas, their goals remain the same: providing clients with the most outstanding legal guidance possible.

Elite Lawyer and Super Lawyer Rising Stars are well-respected recognition programs that connect prospective clients with skillful legal representation. Elite Lawyer recognizes attorneys who have shown excellence in their practice areas, while Super Lawyers Rising Stars highlights outstanding lawyers under the age of 40 or with less than ten years of experience. Both awards signify the highest skill, professionalism, and client satisfaction levels.

About Salvi Law, Inc.

Salvi Law, Inc. is a personal injury law firm based in Lake Zurich, Illinois. Whether pursuing compensation after a motor vehicle accident left you severely injured or representing and defending your interests while going up against the insurance company, clients trust us to get the job done.

