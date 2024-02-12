               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Accounting For Technology Companies CPE Online Course 2024: October 23-24, 2024 - Hear From Experts At The Big Four And Regional Firms


2/12/2024 5:46:53 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Accounting for Technology Companies CPE 2024" conference has been added to
ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

From the latest developments in revenue recognition, leasing, and regulatory reform to IPO & M&A industry trends, this conference will address the latest developments in key areas. You'll hear from experts at the Big Four and regional firms.

LEARNING OBJECTIVES:

  • Understand the latest accounting changes in key areas
  • Recognize the related timelines and key factors
  • Begin to assess the effects of these standards on your company or clients

Agenda:

Agenda: DAY 1

  • 8:45 - 10:25 - SEC Update
  • 10:25 - 10:40 - Break
  • 10:40 - 12:00 - Tax Update
  • 12:00 - 12:35 - Lunch Break
  • 12:35 - 2:05 - Software Revenue Recognition Issues (Part 1)
  • 2:05 - 2:10 - Break
  • 2:10 - 3:40 - Software Revenue Recognition Issues (Part 2)
  • 3:40 - 3:45 - Break
  • 3:45 - 5:15 - Joint Ventures, Consolidations and VIEs: Accounting Considerations

Agenda: DAY 2

  • 8:45 - 10:05 - Accounting for Business Acquisitions & Dispositions: Financial Due Diligence
  • 10:05 - 10:15 - Break
  • 10:15 - 11:45 - SOX & Internal Controls Update
  • 11:45 - 12:45 - Lunch Break
  • 12:45 - 2:05 - Cybersecurity Update
  • 2:05 - 2:20 - Break
  • 2:20 - 3:50 - ESG Update

Speakers

  • Paula Hamric, BDO, Professional Practice Partner - SEC Services
  • Jeremiah Saunders, BDO, Professional Practice Group Director - SEC Services
  • Jeffrey Kummer DeloitteDirector of Tax Policy
  • Richard Ho KPMG, Director
  • Debbie Biddle-Castillo KPMG, Managing Director
  • Abby Cohen Deloitte, Senior Manager
  • Mujina Masumba Deloitte, Senior Manager
  • Colin Moore Connor GroupDirector, M&A Services
  • Eli Seller Effectus GroupManaging Director, Technical Accounting & IPO
  • Dan Hansen Protiviti, Managing Director
  • Jon Medina Protiviti, Managing Director
  • Brian Aubuchon Effectus Group

