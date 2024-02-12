Russian Chairman Of The Spiritual Administration Of Muslims Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. Chairman of the
Spiritual Administration of Muslims of the Russian Federation Mufti
Sheikh Ravil Gaynutdin has sent a congratulatory letter to
President of the Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev on the occasion
of his confident victory in the extraordinary presidential
election, Trend reports.
Will be updated
