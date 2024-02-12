Army Opens Fire On Pakistani Drone In J & K's Poonch

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Mendhar/Jammu- Army troops fired a couple of shots at a Pakistani drone near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Monday.
The drone, however, returned to the Pakistan side after briefly hovering over the Indian territory late Sunday night, the officials said.
They said the movement of the enemy drone was picked up in the Nar Mankote area of Mendhar and the troops guarding the LoC fired at least three rounds to bring it down.
The drone returned to the Pakistan side in the face of firing by Indian troops, the officials said, adding that a search operation is underway in the area.
The Jammu and Kashmir police recently announced a cash reward of Rs 3 lakh to anyone informing on drones flown from across the border to drop narcotics, arms or explosive materials, leading to the recovery of the material.
