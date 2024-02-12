Man Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances In J & K's Rajouri

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A 32-year-old unknown person was found dead in Rajouri district on Monday morning, officials said.
Quoting official sources, news agency Kashmir Scroll reported that one unknown person aged around 32, was found at Near Khandly Bridge in an unconscious condition.
They said that he was immediately taken to GMC Rajouri, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
A police officer told News Agency Kashmir Scroll that a case in this regard has been registered and further investigation has been initiated.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now Read Also Woman's Body Found In Power Canal In Ganderbal, Probe Launched Sopore Youth, Injured In Scuffle With Brother Two Days Ago, Succumbs
