Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi Slams DMK Govt For 'Not Respecting' National Anthem, Abruptly Ends Address

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In an unprecedented move in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Governor RN Ravi on Monday (February 12) swiftly concluded his customary address, citing disagreements with the government over the address's content. The Governor specifically criticized the DMK regime, accusing it of 'not respecting' the national anthem during the House proceedings.

During his inaugural address for the year, Governor Ravi emphasized that his repeated requests to the state government, urging the due respect for the national anthem by playing it at the beginning and end of the address, were consistently ignored. The House had been convened on February 12 for the customary Governor's Address to the Assembly.

Governor Ravi said that the address contained numerous messages with which he 'convincingly disagreed, on factual and moral grounds.' He asserted that 'lending his voice' to aspects with which he disagreed would be a 'Constitutional travesty.'

As a result, he swiftly concluded his address, expressing his wishes for a productive and healthy discussion for the people's welfare within the House.

After extending greetings in Tamil to Speaker M Appavu, Chief Minister MK Stalin, and Legislators, Governor Ravi promptly ended his speech, emphasizing his disagreement with the government.

This development echoes a similar incident in Kerala, where Governor Arif Mohammed Khan concluded his customary address in a matter of minutes, choosing to read only the last paragraph of his speech.

