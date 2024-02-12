Who is Indrani Mukerjea? Know about Sheena Bora murder case

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the Netflix documentary“The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth,” Indrani Mukerjea will share details of the Sheena Bora murder case. According to the makers, the series will be released on Netflix India next month. Indrani's face is partially concealed in the poster. She was implicated in the 2012 death of Sheena Bora in 2015.



In the Netflix documentary“The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth,” Indrani Mukerjea will share details of the Sheena Bora murder case.

According to the makers, the series will be released on Netflix India next month. Indrani's face is partially concealed in the poster.



In 2015, INX media CEO Indrani Mukerjea was arrested for the suspected murder of Sheena Bora, causing nationwide shockwaves.

Indrani, a successful media executive and socialite who was wed to media magnate Peter Mukerjea was an implausible suspect.

In her debut book and memoir,

Unbroken. Published by HarperCollins, she spoke. about

being raped as a minor by her father and forced to carry the consequent child.

The Supreme Court granted Indrani Mukerjea bail in 2022, some seven years after the Mumbai Police arrested her for the murder of her daughter, Sheena Bora.

She was detained when her former driver, Shyamvar Rai, admitted to his role in the murder of his former employer's daughter, Sheena Bora, on April 24, 2012.

Indrani, on the other hand, has maintained her innocence, alleging in her memoir

that the person she is accused of murdering is "alive and out there".