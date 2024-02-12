Graphics Add-In Board (AIB) Market Share, Size, Trends, Segments And Forecast By 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Graphics Add-in Board (AIB) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 “, The

global graphics add-in board (AIB) market size reached US$ 18.9 Billion in

2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 77.0 Billion by

2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4% during

2024-2032.

A graphics add-in board (AIB) is an electronic component utilized in computers to improve graphics, memory, and visual communication capabilities. It consists of a single-chip processor that improves graphics and video performance while minimizing the workload on the central processing unit (CPU). It is categorized into two common types, discrete and integrated, that generate high-quality output images. It uses discrete graphic chips and high-speed memory for improving performance and image quality. Additionally, it employs integrated AIBs into the computer motherboard, eliminating the need for additional cards. As a result, graphics AIBs are widely employed in design and visualization, data centers, high-performance computing, and the gaming industry across the globe.



For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/graphics-add-board-market/requestsample

Graphics Add-in Board (AIB) Market Trends and Drivers:

The market is primarily driven by the significant expansion in the gaming industry. In addition, the increasing use of touchscreen-based consumer electronics and the rising need for graphics add-in boards in various devices such as laptops, smartphones, tablets, and workstations to deliver high-definition (HD) images are contributing to the market growth. In line with this, the evolving gaming machines in the form of dedicated gaming consoles, microcomputers, and personal computers (PCs), are influencing the market growth. Moreover, emerging technological advancements such as machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), and virtual reality (VR) systems with high-quality graphics represent another major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the integration of AIBs and advanced micro devices (AMDs) into gaming devices, such as phones, tablets, personal computers (PCs), and consoles, to enhance their performance capabilities is providing a positive thrust to the market growth. Along with this, the widespread adoption of graphics add-in boards in scientific and technical applications, such as aerospace and defense sectors, and the rising product demand for animation and three-dimensional (3D) modeling due to the increasing consumption of animated content among adults and children population are propelling the market growth. Apart from this, the graphics add-in board (AIB) market is growing at different rates in numerous regions, with Asia-Pacific being one of the largest markets due to significant growth in the consumer electronics sectors, expanding information and technology (IT) industry, and larger consumer base across the region. Moreover, the industry is expected to face competition in the upcoming years as numerous key players are implementing competitive strategies to sustain their presence in the market. For instance, in May 2020, Nvidia Corporation introduced the NVIDIA CloudXR 1.0 software development kit to revolutionize the streaming of augmented reality, mixed reality, and virtual reality content, collectively known as XR, over high-performance networks such as fifth-generation (5G) and Wi-Fi. Furthermore, new product launches and extensive research and development (R&D) activities are creating a positive market outlook.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Type:



Discrete Integrated

Breakup by Application:



Gaming

Design and Visualization

High-performance Computing

Data Center Others

Breakup by End Use:



Desktops

Notebooks and Tablets

Workstations Others

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

AsusTek Computer Inc.

EVGA Corporation

Gigabyte Technology Co. Ltd.

Intel Corporation

Matrox, Micro-Star International Co.

Nvidia Corporation

Sapphire Technology ZOTAC (PC Partner Limited).

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companys expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: --

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 |United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163