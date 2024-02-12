Armenian Mines Kill 247 After End Of Second Karabakh War - Azerbaijani Mine Action Agency

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. Following the Second Karabakh War, 247 out of 345 individuals suffered fatalities or injuries of varied severity due to mine accidents that occurred outside the previous line of contact with Armenia, said the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), Trend reports.

"Extensive mining of civilian territories is a crime against humanity and a serious violation of international law," ANAMA said.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan, starting in November 2020, commenced operations on clearing its lands of mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.

