Armenian Mines Kill 247 After End Of Second Karabakh War - Azerbaijani Mine Action Agency

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. Following the
Second Karabakh War, 247 out of 345 individuals suffered fatalities
or injuries of varied severity due to mine accidents that occurred
outside the previous line of contact with Armenia, said the
Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), Trend reports.
"Extensive mining of civilian territories is a crime against
humanity and a serious violation of international law," ANAMA
said.
Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan, starting in
November 2020, commenced operations on clearing its lands of mines,
booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian
troops.
