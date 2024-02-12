Ukraine Downs Guided Missile, 14 Kamikaze Drones Overnight Monday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces shot down an incoming missile and 14 Shahed one-way attack drones launched by Russia in the early hours of Monday.

That's according to the Air Force press service, Ukrinform reports.

"In the early hours of February 12, 2024, the enemy launched 17 attack UAVs of the Shahed-136/131 type from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk region (Russia), a Kh-59 guided air missile (from the temporarily occupied area in Zaporizhzhia region), and S -300 SAMs (from Russia's Belgorod region)," reads the report posted on Telegram.

It is noted that 14 Shahed drones and a Kh-59 missile were intercepted over Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

drone fragments found in Moldov

Mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Air Force and other elements of defense forces were involved in repelling the attack, the report adds.

As reported, on the evening of February 11, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian defenders had already downed 359 Shahed drones since year-start.

Photo: Rubizh Brigade