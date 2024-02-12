               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Iranian Currency Rates For February 12


2/12/2024 1:08:50 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on February 12, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 20 currencies increased in price and 12 decreased in price compared to February 10.

The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,269 rials.

Currency

Rial on February 12

Rial on February 10

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,013

53,031

1 Swiss franc

CHF

48,003

47,994

1 Swedish króna

SEK

3,991

4,012

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,983

3,975

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,074

6,074

1 Indian rupee

INR

506

506

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

135,927

136,351

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,033

15,035

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,141

28,116

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,372

5,371

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,096

109,103

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,205

31,158

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,823

25,786

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,207

2,206

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,369

1,369

1 Russian ruble

RUB

461

461

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,206

3,209

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,393

27,366

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,196

31,188

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,338

38,275

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,346

1,342

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,598

31,606

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,687

8,661

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,836

5,840

100 Thai baths

THB

116,944

116,818

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,820

8,812

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,608

31,496

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,269

45,282

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,410

9,404

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,824

15,850

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,675

2,689

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

570

570

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,849

12,845

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,706

24,698

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,176

75,052

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,839

3,839

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,000

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 462,613 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,210 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 425,976 rials, and the price of $1 is 395,218 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 548,000–551,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 592,000–595,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter): @BaghishovElnur

MENAFN12022024000187011040ID1107839581

