New Zealand Visa For Romania, Seychelles, Slovak, Saudi Arabia, San Marino Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR ROMANIAN CITIZENS

Chattogram, Bangladesh, 12th February 2024, Visitors planning to visit New Zealand must obtain a New Zealand ETA. The New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) implemented visa-free travel in July 2019. It enables eligible citizens to visit New Zealand for tourism, business, or transit without needing to apply for a visa at an embassy. Visa waivers are required for citizens of 190 visa-free countries, including those holding Romanian passports. The New Zealand eTA is valid for two years and includes multiple short-term stays. Depending on the purpose and duration of your trip, the visa requirements and application process may differ. You must also pay a processing fee known as the International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy (IVL) to receive an approved eTA for New Zealand by email. Those planning to stay in New Zealand for an extended period of time, work, or study should contact their nearest New Zealand Embassy or Consulate for more information. Because the eTA is electronically linked to a specific passport, travellers with multiple passports should use the same passport that they used to complete the eTA application to go to New Zealand. Since NZeTA is a digital document, Romanians can apply for one online rather than visiting an embassy or consulate.

New Zealand Eta Requirements Romanian Citizens



Valid passport – what you should do before you proceed to fill in the application form is to make sure that the passport remains valid for at least another 6 months from the date of arrival in New Zealand. It should also have one blank page available for stamping.

Travel dates – Your arrival and departure dates.

E-mail address – after you submit your application, you will receive a confirmation with a reference number via e-mail. You will need it when you arrive in New Zealand. You can print it out or keep it on your phone. Means of online payment – You can use a credit or debit card, but if you want, you can use PayPal.

NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR SAN MARINO CITIZENS

Document Requirements for Citizens of San Marino



NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR SAUDI ARABIAN CITIZENS

Document Requirements for Citizens of Saudi Arabian



NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR SEYCHELLOIS CITIZENS

Document Requirements for Citizens of Seychellois



NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR SLOVAK CITIZENS

Document Requirements for Citizens of Slovak



