Egypt Mourns UAE, Bahrain Victims Of Terrorist Attack In Somalia

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt expressed its sincere condolences to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Kingdom of Bahrain for the killing of three Emirati soldiers and a Bahraini army officer in a terrorist attack in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia. They were training and rehabilitating the Somali armed forces.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated on Sunday, offering condolences to the people and the families of the two brotherly countries, and wishing the injured a quick recovery.

Egypt also affirmed its full support and solidarity with Somalia against terrorism and extremism.

It urged international efforts to eradicate terrorism and cut off its funding and shelter.

At least five soldiers died in an attack on a military base in Mogadishu on Saturday.

The UAE Ministry of Defence said in a statement that“four of its armed forces members and a Bahraini officer were killed in a terrorist act, while they were training the Somali Armed Forces.

The UAE statement said that two others were wounded, without giving more details about the attack, but stressing that the UAE continues to“coordinate and cooperate with the Somali government” to find out what happened.