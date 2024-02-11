Wolf Study Centre In Canton Neuchâtel Faces Regulatory Hurdles

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) "The project would have to obtain authorisation for animal experimentation, which would have to be supplemented by authorisation for animal housing, authorisation for animal exhibitions, since the centre is intended to be accessible to the public, and authorisation for animal imports, given that the cubs would be imported from Canada", said the cantonal authorities.

+ Wolf crackdown in Switzerland: a sign of what's to come in Europe?

The most important necessary authorisation is that for animal experimentation, which is the prerequisite for all other authorisations, including those relating to the protection of forests, wildlife and land use. An application for authorisation was submitted by the University in the spring of 2023.

Opposition from the farming community

As required by the federal procedure, the project was submitted to the necessary cantonal commission, which had been given a mandate by the administrative body of canton Neuchâtel for its opinion. In August 2023, the commission sent a long list of questions to the researchers, as it stated the dossier submitted was largely insufficient and incomplete for the commission to be able to give an opinion on the seriousness of the planned experiments and issue an opinion.

+ 'Wolves don't need wilderness,' says Wolf Switzerland director

The canton was informed on January 31 that the university had submitted the additional information. "To date, we are not aware of the commission's decision," the canton said.

"With regard to the planned site in a forest to the north of the town, permission to clear land will have to be sought. The interests of the research objectives will have to take precedence over those of forest conservation", added the canton. The Federal Office for the Environment will have to give its approval.

The cantonal authorities added that it had been informed that nature conservation associations and farming groups were not at all enthusiastic about the idea of building this centre.

+ Swiss canton carried out 20 of 44 authorised wolf kills

The project, led by the University of Neuchâtel and supported by the town of La Chaux-de-Fonds, is considered to be of national importance by the Swiss Confederation. In an interview with online media Arcinfo, politician Patrcik Erard said that the university's proposal was met with relatively lukewarm response to the project.

“This project goes beyond the arrival of the wolf in our region. Behaviour, language, communication: the scientific community has an interest in moving forward", Erard said. If this is not possible, the project will be carried out elsewhere in Switzerland or Europe, he added.