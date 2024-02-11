US Congress Approves F-16 Fighter Jet Agreement With Turkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On the sale of 40 new F-16 fighters and the modernization of the
existing ones, the US Congress decided to approve the agreement
with Turkiye, said the US embassy in Turkiye on X, Azernews reports.
US Ambassador Jeff Flake said that Turkiye's fleet of F-16s is
important for NATO forces in ensuring future interoperability
between allies.
On January 27, following Turkiye's decision to ratify Sweden's
NATO accession, Ben Cardin, Chairman of the US Senate Foreign
Relations Committee, approved the sale of F-16 fighter jets to
Türkiye.
