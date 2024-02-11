               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
US Congress Approves F-16 Fighter Jet Agreement With Turkiye


2/11/2024 10:12:07 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On the sale of 40 new F-16 fighters and the modernization of the existing ones, the US Congress decided to approve the agreement with Turkiye, said the US embassy in Turkiye on X, Azernews reports.

US Ambassador Jeff Flake said that Turkiye's fleet of F-16s is important for NATO forces in ensuring future interoperability between allies.

On January 27, following Turkiye's decision to ratify Sweden's NATO accession, Ben Cardin, Chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, approved the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Türkiye.

