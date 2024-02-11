Woman Injured In Enemy Shelling Of Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A minibus passenger was injured in enemy shelling of Kherson.
The Kherson Regional Military Administration said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
"Occupants attacked Kherson. A minibus passenger was injured. The 61-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in moderate condition," the post reads. Read also:
Two cops injured in Russian drone attack in Kherson
region
It is noted that doctors provided the woman with the necessary assistance. Further treatment will be outpatient.
As Ukrinform reported, the Russian army shelled Kherson's coastal area from the temporarily occupied left bank.
MENAFN11022024000193011044ID1107838199
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.