Woman Injured In Enemy Shelling Of Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A minibus passenger was injured in enemy shelling of Kherson.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Occupants attacked Kherson. A minibus passenger was injured. The 61-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in moderate condition," the post reads.

It is noted that doctors provided the woman with the necessary assistance. Further treatment will be outpatient.

As Ukrinform reported, the Russian army shelled Kherson's coastal area from the temporarily occupied left bank.