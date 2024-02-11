Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited: Visit Us At PDAC 2024 Convention In Toronto This March At Booth 3242

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Perth, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2024) - Visit Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited (ASX: SUH) at Booth #3242 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 3 to Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

About Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited

Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited (ASX: SUH) is a successful critical minerals explorer in Chile with Copper, Gold, Molybdenum, Manganese & Lithium assets Llahuin Project is the world's next long-life copper mine - host to a substantially growing copper resource currently 680,000t CuEq latest expansion drilling conducted in late 2023 included 156m at 0.51% CuEq. The Los Pumas Battery Metals Manganese Project of 30 at 6.24% Mn is located 175km inland from the Port of Arica and primed for interested offtake partners.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 24,000 attendees in person in 2023, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: .

