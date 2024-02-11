Trump: Biden has no idea he`s alive

(MENAFN) Former United States President Donald Trump took aim at President Joe Biden's cognitive state during a National Rifle Association (NRA) expo in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, asserting that the 82-year-old Democrat "doesn't know he's alive." Trump, a presumptive Republican candidate for the upcoming presidential election, criticized the United States Justice Department for pursuing charges against him while refraining from charging Biden for a similar offense.



Trump accused the Justice Department of engaging in selective persecution, specifically targeting him as Biden's political opponent. Despite regularly mocking Biden's mental faculties, Trump's comments gained unexpected support from government prosecutor Robert Hur. Earlier in the week, Hur, who was investigating Biden's alleged mishandling of classified documents, concluded in a report that the president exhibited signs of being "an elderly man with a poor memory."



The report detailed Biden's purported memory lapses during interviews, where he reportedly struggled to recall key events, including his time as vice president and the death of his son, Beau. Despite finding that Biden "willfully retained and disclosed" classified documents, Hur recommended against charging him, citing the difficulty of convincing a jury that the president committed a "serious felony" due to his mental state of willfulness.



Trump's remarks at the NRA expo and the subsequent backing from Hur raise questions about the intersection of political rhetoric, legal considerations, and perceptions of leadership. The article explores the ongoing narrative surrounding Biden's cognitive abilities, the implications for the upcoming election, and the broader debate over the role of mental acuity in presidential governance.





