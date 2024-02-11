President Of Kenya Congratulates Ilham Aliyev On His Victory In Presidential Election

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Kenya William Samoei Ruto has
congratulated President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev
on his resounding victory in the snap presidential election.
“I write to convey my heartfelt congratulations for your
re-election as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Your
resounding victory re-affirms the trust the people of Azerbaijan
have in your ability and leadership over the years.
I note with satisfaction that Kenya and the Republic of
Azerbaijan have enjoyed strong, consistent, warm and friendly
relations since the establishment of our diplomatic ties in 2004.
As we mark the 20th anniversary of our diplomatic relations, I am
delighted to observe that we have an excellent opportunity to
enhance our engagements and extend them to cover new areas of
mutual endeavour, according to agreed priorities.
With this in mind, I take this opportunity to express confidence
that under your continued leadership, we will be able to explore
effective partnerships across diverse sectors, including trade and
investments, energy, climate change and tourism.
Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest
esteem and that of the people of Kenya,” the President of Kenya
said in a post on the social media platform X.
