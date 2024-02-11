Azerbaijan's Snap Presidential Election In Spotlight Of Cuban Press

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's extraordinary presidential elections held on
February 7, captured the spotlight in Cuba's leading media outlets, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Embassy in
Cuba.
"Prensa Latina", "Granma", "Trabajadores", as well as
"Cubavision Internacional" and "Canal Caribe" television channels
have published news and prepared reports on the voting in Baku and
regions of Azerbaijan.
The media drew public attention to Ilham Aliyev's participation
in the presidential elections as the New Azerbaijan Party's
candidate and by obtaining more than 92 percent of the votes of the
Azerbaijani people won a confident victory.
Cuban media stated that for the first time in Azerbaijan's
history, the elections were held in the entire territory of the
country. Especially the city of Shusha experienced historic moments
on election day, and the citizens voted in their cities after a
long time.
It was also emphasized that even though it takes some time to
heal the wounds of war and restore the ruins, locals of Shusha,
Fuzuli, Khankendi, Lachin, and other cities of Garabagh showed an
example of democracy to the world with their active participation
in the elections.
In addition, journalists from Argentina, Brazil, Chile,
Colombia, Cuba, Mexico, and Uruguay, and other 120 foreign media
members were accredited from the Latin American region to cover
Azrbaijan's elections.
