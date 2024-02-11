Azerbaijan's Snap Presidential Election In Spotlight Of Cuban Press

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's extraordinary presidential elections held on February 7, captured the spotlight in Cuba's leading media outlets, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Embassy in Cuba.

"Prensa Latina", "Granma", "Trabajadores", as well as "Cubavision Internacional" and "Canal Caribe" television channels have published news and prepared reports on the voting in Baku and regions of Azerbaijan.

The media drew public attention to Ilham Aliyev's participation in the presidential elections as the New Azerbaijan Party's candidate and by obtaining more than 92 percent of the votes of the Azerbaijani people won a confident victory.

Cuban media stated that for the first time in Azerbaijan's history, the elections were held in the entire territory of the country. Especially the city of Shusha experienced historic moments on election day, and the citizens voted in their cities after a long time.

It was also emphasized that even though it takes some time to heal the wounds of war and restore the ruins, locals of Shusha, Fuzuli, Khankendi, Lachin, and other cities of Garabagh showed an example of democracy to the world with their active participation in the elections.

In addition, journalists from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Mexico, and Uruguay, and other 120 foreign media members were accredited from the Latin American region to cover Azrbaijan's elections.