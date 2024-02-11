Dubai's WGS Kicks Off Monday With Kuwait's Participation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Report by Salem Al-Methen

DUBAI, Feb 11 (KUNA) -- Dubai's 2024 World Governments Summit (WGS) kicks off on Monday, as one of the most important international platform for envisioning the development of tools and policies that will shape the governments of the future.

His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah previously received an invite form UAE's Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammad Al-Maktoum to attend the summit.

Kuwait's participation in the summit will be represented by the Director General of KUNA Dr. Fatma Al-Salem and Acting Director General of the Public Authority for Civil Information, Mansour Al-Methen.

Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs, Dr. Anwar Al-Mudhaf will also participate in a specialized forum and the signing of an agreement to avoid double taxation.

This year's summit will witness a wide international participation with 120 government delegations, 85 international, regional and intergovernmental organizations, including 23 ministerial meetings and roundtables, 200 Speakers, 25 reports and much more.

WGS will take place under the theme of 'Shaping Future Governments' where the conversation will involve governments, international organizations, thought leaders, and private sector leaders from around the globe to international cooperation and enable governments to identify innovative solutions for future challenges, further rippling to inspire and empower the next generation of governments.

The Arab interest in expanding in the current summit with the participation of 100 Arab minister, divided into ministers of finance, youth, sports, communications, industry and advanced technology, health, as well as heads of government development agencies.

The summit agenda witnesses broader Arab participation, including discussion about government acceleration and transformation, artificial intelligence and the next frontiers, reimagining development and future economies, future societies and education, sustainability and the new global shifts, urbanization and global health priorities.

The summit, with its exceptional and qualitative outcomes, represents a valuable opportunity for the region to explore future opportunities, stay up to date on global developments. (end)

skm











