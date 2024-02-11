JETCO Is Vital For Strengthening Qatar-Turkiye Commercial Cooperation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Chairman of Qatar Chamber Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohamed Al Thani said that the Qatar-Turkey Joint Economic and Trade Commission (JETCO) would be a valuable addition to the process of cooperation between both countries, asserting that it would play a major role in enhancing cooperation between the Qatari private sector and its

Turkish counterpart for the advancement of intra-regional trade and the exchange of investments in both countries.

This was revealed at the commission's first meeting, which was held in Istanbul. The meeting was presided over by H E Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Abdullah Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry, and H E Dr. Omer Bulat, Minister of Trade of the Republic of Turkey.

Speaking at the meeting, Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim reviewed the consequences of the Qatar-Turkey Business Forum, which was held before the Commission's meeting with broad participation from representatives of Qatari and Turkish companies.

He said that the forum was a great success, noting that it addressed the prospects for cooperation and partnership between the Qatari and Turkish private sectors.

It focused on enhancing joint cooperation and exploring the areas and opportunities available for cooperation between business sectors on both sides. It further witnessed constructive discussions and bilateral meetings among Qatari and Turkish business owners and investors.

Meanwhile, QC Chairman Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim met with the President of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB), Rifat Hisarciklioglu, at the Shangri-La Hotel in Istanbul.

QC board members Mohamed bin Ahmed Al Obaidli and Abdulla bin Mohamed Al Emadi also attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed cooperation relations between both parties, discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the Qatari and Turkish private sectors, and aimed to stimulate business owners from both countries to establish more commercial alliances and joint ventures.

Sheikh Khalifa emphasised the significance of holding meetings and mutual visits, noting that this would serve to bolster cooperation between both parties, thereby developing the trade volume and mutual investments of the two countries. He also stressed that Qatar Chamber and the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey enjoy distinct relations.

On his part, the President of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB), Rifat Hisarciklioglu, praised the distinguished relations between both sides, noting that this distinction of relations stems from the strong ties between both countries. He emphasised the common desire of both parties to develop cooperation between Qatari and Turkish business sectors and enhance bilateral relations to higher levels.

On the sidelines of the Qatar-Turkey Business Forum, numerous bilateral meetings were held between Qatari and Turkish businessmen.

Sheikh Khalifa praised the active participation of Qatari businessmen in the forum and bilateral meetings, emphasising their interest in developing cooperation with their Turkish counterparts.

Bilateral meetings touched on the possibility to establish commercial alliances and joint ventures between both sides. Moreover, they explored initial agreement to establish joint projects in Qatar and Turkiye and increase the trade exchange between both sides.

QC board member Mohamed bin Ahmed Al Obaidli stated that bilateral meetings between business owners from both countries affirmed a genuine desire to enhance cooperation and activate intra-trade.