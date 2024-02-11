Patrick Girondi & The Orphan's Dream, Live Concert

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Poster for Patrick Girondi & the Orphan's Dream Concert at The Friendly School of Music

Patrick Girondi & the Orphan's Dream at the Grotte di Castellana, December 2023

Patrick Girondi & the Orphan's Dream at the Grotte di Castellana, December 2023

Patrick Girondi & the Orphan's Dream band will perform on Monday, February 26 and Tuesday, February 27 at The Friendly School Of Music in Berwyn, Illinois

- Patrick GirondiCHICAGO, IL, USA, February 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- From the South Side of Chicago, Patrick Girondi has performed with over 100 different musicians worldwide. Patrick Girondi & The Orphan's Dream's music has been featured in Award-winning films.Patrick Girondi and the Orphan's Dream has performed at the Chicago Poor Man Blues Fest in Washington Park with Coco Taylor, and Ronnie Lee Graham; the Harris Theater in Chicago and the Umbria Jazz Festival.Last year, Patrick Girondi & The Orphan's Dream released its seventh album,“Orphan's Final Chapter .”One of the band's recent concerts, in December 2023 was held in the magical Castellana Caves in Puglia, Italy – 122 meters underground. Greats, such as Bocelli, Dire Straits, Pavarotti and others have performed in the mystical cavern which is over 2 kilometers long. In attendance was the Ann Arbor University of Michigan Team. It was a Hymn to healing, peace, and Christmas.Girondi is also the founder of San Rocco Therapeutics (SRT), a biotechnology company focusing on genetic cures for rare diseases (designated as“Orphan's Diseases”), specifically blood disorders Sickle Cell Disease and Thalassemia.The group ties music to the struggles of rare disease. The San Rocco project is unique in that management uses science and art to reach out to patients and healthcare professionals. Megan Euker , SRT's Project Manager, has had several National and international exhibitions demonstrating the synergies of art and science. One of her shows was held at the International Museum of Surgical Science in Chicago to push the“patients first” San Rocco agenda.Patrick Girondi, involved in the health industry for three decades, states that“We can not allow healthcare to become an industry prescribing therapies for the benefit of pharmaceutical companies and doctors. Healthcare must be about patients, not about profits.”Girondi was invited by the U.S.A. Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy last May to discuss strategy focusing on healthcare. Both men recently authored books addressing the scandal-plagued pharmaceutical industry. Girondi's“Flight of the Rondone -- High School Dropout VS Big Pharma: The Fight to Save My Son's Life” and Kennedy's“The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health,” were both released by Skyhorse Publishing. At the meeting with Girondi, Kennedy promised,“I will work to rebuild trust in public health institutions, that Girondi would be a part of the team to make US healthcare better and that the Patrick Girondi & The Orphan's Dream could play for Kennedy's inauguration.”Flight of the Rondone made the Wall Street Journal Bestseller List shortly after being released in May 2022. In the past 20 months, Girondi has released 5 books, with another soon to be published.“New City – A Story about Race Baiting and Hope on the South Side of Chicago'' was released in February, 2023.“Faded Genes,” was released in October;“Blind Faith” was released in November;“Chivalry” was released in January, 2024.Acclaimed Writer/producer of the film“Cut Throat City,” P.G. Cuschieri of Joy Road Entertainment, has agreed to write the screen adaptation of“Flight of the Rondone.”Finally this coming September, Patrick Girondi will release the exposé book“Healthcare Criminals: The Destruction of Bluebird Bio and Affordable Gene Therapy.” Girondi's gripping book tells a true American saga which spans 30 years. The salvation of his son was sabotaged by morally-bankrupt vultures in the pharmaceutical industry, banking industry and venture capitalists. The economic cost and damage to patients and the US healthcare system, dwarves the Oxycontin, Vioxx, Paxil and EpiPen crimes combined.All of Girondi's efforts go towards what is now a 30-year-long path towards a safe and accessible cure for Sickle Cell Disease and Thalassemia.Patrick says,“I'm happy to be coming to my old hometown of local friends to sing. My people in Italy often ask me about Chicago, the world renowned city of blues and jazz.”Originally from the south side of Chicago, Girondi now resides in Bari, Puglia, Italy. SRT was founded in Chicago and is now headquartered in both Tampa, Florida and Altamura, Italy.

Truth Prevails

Truth Prevails Media

email us here