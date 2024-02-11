CIB Foundation, Raei Misr Collaborate To Improve Children's Health: El-Ganini

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The CIB Foundation, led by Executive Vice President and Managing Director Amr El-Ganini, has signed a protocol with the Raei Misr Organisation for Development to finance the second phase of the“Healthy Children” project. The project aims to provide medical care for children in underserved areas through 900 medical convoys in various specialties, reaching 150,000 children in eight governorates. The project is part of the“For Egypt” initiative of the CIB Foundation, which seeks to enhance its societal role in caring for children in cooperation with specialized charitable institutions.

The signing ceremony was attended by Ambassador Soha Gendi, Minister of State for Immigration and Affairs of Egyptians Abroad, as well as several bank presidents, MPs, and other public figures. The CIB Foundation's Board of Trustees was represented by its Vice Chairman El-Ganini, Secretary General Nadia Hosni, Director Sherif El-Saeed, and program planners Irene Safwat and Loujain Hussein. The Raei Misr Organisation was represented by its monitoring and evaluation officer Hisham Samir.

The CIB Foundation donated EGP 15 to support the second phase of the project, which will cover various medical specialties for children in Dakahlia, Menoufia, Gharbia, Kafr El-Sheikh, Sharkia, Beni Suef, Alexandria, Ismailia and Beheira governorates. The project will also continue its work in the governorates of the first phase.