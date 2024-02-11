King Of Saudi Arabia Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev On His Landslide Victory In Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud sent a cable of congratulation to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his re-election for a new presidential term, Trend reports.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the King expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes of success to the Azerbaijani President and to the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan, further progress and prosperity.