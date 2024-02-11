Doha Festival City Celebrates Addition Of 30 New Stores

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Doha Festival City, Qatar's ultimate destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment, has announced a remarkable conclusion to 2023 with the addition of 30 new stores, bringing the total number of tenancies to an impressive 496.

This achievement underscores the mall's commitment to offering a diverse and unparalleled shopping experience, now operating at an impressive 99% lease capacity. The expansion also marks a major step in the mall's dedication to catering to the needs and preferences of its wide range of shoppers including families and fashion enthusiasts.

Most notably, early this year, Doha Festival City is set to significantly enhance its luxury and lifestyle retail offerings by launching esteemed brands such as Tesla, Hermes Beauty, Creed and Gold Apple.

Since April 2023, Doha Festival City has significantly expanded its retail offerings, introducing a range of new stores and refurbishing existing ones to cater to the diverse tastes and needs of its visitors. The fashion sector saw a notable enhancement with the addition of Mellissia Abaya, bringing contemporary abayas to the forefront, and Brands, offering men's fashion necessities.

Footwear enthusiasts welcomed the second Skechers store, alongside Duozoulu's innovative and eco-conscious options, and Converse's casual selections. The beauty and fragrance offering was also enhanced with Guerlain's exquisite products, further diversifying the mall's shopping experience of luxury brands.

The lifestyle and home décor offerings have also grown, with Ralph Lauren Home, Baker Mcguire, BoConcept, and Niche Deco providing elegant furnishings and decorations. The One extended to 1,682 sqm, providing a new flagship store. The mall's technology sector was also boosted by Starlink's latest gadgets, while Tawfeeq Travels introduced new conveniences for travel enthusiasts. Refurbishments at Sephora, Abdul Samad Al Qurashi, and other key stores have rejuvenated the shopping environment, ensuring a fresh and modern experience for all.

The new openings spree also spans Doctor M, Zaatar W Zeit, and Smiggle, with refurbished stores including Make Up Forever and La Rose, further diversifying the mall's portfolio. The upcoming months are set to welcome even more brands, with Sacoor Blue, Armonico, Al Shalawi Jewellery, and Forever New in February; and New Balance, Creed among others in March. Director Asset Management Qatar, Robert Hall expressed enthusiasm about the mall's growth, stating,“Operating at 99% lease capacity is a testament to Doha Festival City's dynamic growth and our relentless pursuit of excellence.

“We are excited to introduce our customers to new and refurbished stores, reinforcing our promise to offer an unparalleled shopping and entertainment experience. We warmly invite everyone to explore our latest offerings and enjoy the unique experiences that Doha Festival City provides.”

In line with this expansion, Doha Festival City is also excited to unveil its new brand campaign. Defined by its bold, dynamic, and inclusive personality, the campaign invites shoppers to make Doha Festival City their place of choice under the slogan“It's My Place, My Choice”.