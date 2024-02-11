Russians Fire More Than 200 Shells At Kherson Region Overnight, Civilian Killed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past 24 hours, the Russian army shelled Kherson region 42 times, killing one person.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"Over the past day, the enemy carried out 42 attacks, firing 201 shells, using mortars, artillery, MLRS, tanks, UAVs and aircraft. The enemy fired 32 shells at the city of Kherson," he said.

According to Prokudin, the Russian military hit residential areas in towns and villages, an administrative building, a garage cooperative and port infrastructure in Kherson.

One person was killed and another was wounded as a result of Russian aggression, the regional governor stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, on February 10, Russian troops shelled the village of Tokarivka, Kherson region. A 68-year-old woman was killed, and her son was taken to the hospital in serious condition.