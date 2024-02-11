3 Killed, 14 Injured In Road Accident In Philippines

(MENAFN- IANS) Manila, Feb 11 (IANS) Three people were killed and 14 others injured in a road accident on a highway in Manila's Pangasinan province.
The van was traveling north to a Roman Catholic Church in Manaoag town when the accident happened around 9 a.m. local time (0100 GMT) Saturday in Rosales, a town in Pangasinan, Xinhua news agency reported.
The passengers, all family members, told police that the car was running smoothly for a couple of hours when one of the tires burst, causing the vehicle to crash into a roadside barrier.
Initial police investigation showed that the van, which can accommodate only 15 people, was overloaded, carrying 17 people.
