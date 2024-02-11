Enemy Drone Attack On Mykolaiv: Civilian Injured, Facility Hit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Mykolaiv, one of the coastal facilities was hit and a fire broke out following an enemy attack. One person was reportedly injured.

Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"At night, in the operational zone of Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces, the enemy launched another massive drone attack. The intense work of air defense units lasted for more than 5.5 hours. The enemy's priority was again the coastal strip of infrastructure and agro-industrial facilities. As a result of hitting one of them, a fire broke out in Mykolaiv, the blast wave damaged nearby residential buildings, private vehicles of local residents and a gas pipeline," the post says.

It is also noted that one civilian was reportedly wounded in the city.

"Combat operations resulted in the downing of 26 Shahed-131/136 kamikaze drones: 18 in the Mykolaiv region, 4 in the Odesa region and 1 each in the Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad and Vinnytsia regions," the Southern Defense Forces added.

As reported, Russian combat drones attacked Mykolaiv on the night of February 11. A series of explosions rang out in the city.