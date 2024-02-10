Jordan Condemns Bombing In Pakistan's Balochistan Province

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Foreign Ministry condemned on Saturday the explosions in the province of Balochistan in Pakistan, which resulted in several casualties and injuries.



Sofyan Qudah, the ministry's spokesperson, stressed the Kingdom's solidarity with Pakistan and condemned all acts of violence and terrorism, especially those targeting civilians.



He offered condolences to the families of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

At least 22 people were killed on Wednesday in two separate bomb blasts outside the offices of election candidates in southwestern Pakistan, according to AFP.

The Daesh terror group claimed a deadly bombing on Wednesday in the Pishin district of Pakistan's

Balochistan

province on the eve of a national election.

Daesh fighters "blew up a motorbike" rigged with explosives "at an election gathering" in

Balochistan's Pishin district, the group said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app, AFP reported.