Dr. Ajay Prakash Pasupulla: Illuminating the Pathways of Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology

(MENAFN- Liker Series) In the intricate world of oral and maxillofacial pathology, Dr. Ajay Prakash Pasupulla emerges as a luminary, his journey characterized by a fervent commitment to innovation and scholarly excellence. Originating from Vijayawada, India, Dr. Prakash's formative years were steeped in a culture of service, with his parents' dedication to their respective professions laying the foundation for his future endeavours.



Under the tutelage of esteemed mentors like Professor B.Sivapathasundharam and Professor Anjali A. Karande and Dr. GV Rao, chief Staff Scientist , Dr. Ajay Prakash embarked on a voyage of discovery at renowned institutions such as the Indian Institute of Science and the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics. His research endeavours, ranging from probing the intricacies of P53 expression in head and neck cancer to pioneering advancements in DNA fingerprinting techniques applied for Amelogenin gene typing and HLA DQ gene typing, to human dental pulp, have garnered widespread acclaim for their ingenuity and impact.



Ajay Prakash is a trained oral pathologist and oral oncologist whose research focuses on the links between normal cells and cancer cells. Through his results, he showed the presence of the role of Langerhans cells in oral mucosa, oral lichen planus, and oral squamous cell carcinoma, p53 expressions in oral squamous cell carcinoma, and pre-cancerous lesions. He has investigated the Microenvironment – A Role in Tumour Progression and Prognosis, and mechanisms involved in tumour progression and invasiveness toward metastasis, which could be essential to improve the efficacy of current therapeutic interventions with significant clinical impact.



Transitioning seamlessly into the realm of academia, Dr. Prakash's tenure as an Assistant Professor at K.G.F University of Dental Sciences and subsequent role as a Reader at Kamineni Institute of Dental Sciences underscore his dual prowess as both a scholar and educator. His investigations into the forensic implications of heat on extracted teeth and his meticulous analysis of Langerhans cells in head and neck squamous cell carcinomas exemplify his multifaceted approach to research and his unwavering dedication to advancing the field.



Dr. Ajay Prakash's contributions have not gone unnoticed, with a plethora of accolades, including the prestigious Best Scientific Paper Award and the esteemed Dr. RM Mathur Best Publication Award, serving as testaments to the significance of his work. Through his visionary leadership and relentless pursuit of excellence, Dr. Ajay Prakash Pasupulla continues to illuminate the pathways of oral and maxillofacial pathology, inspiring a new generation of researchers to push the boundaries of knowledge and innovation.







