Afghanistan's Permanent Seat In UN Must Be Given To Islamic Emirate: Senior Official

(MENAFN- IANS) Kabul, Feb 11 (IANS) Afghanistan's Deputy Prime Minister for Political Affairs, Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, said Afghanistan's permanent seat in the United Nations must be given to the Islamic Emirate, the media reported.
Kabir made the remarks on Saturday in a meeting with Roza Otunbayeva, the UN secretary-general's special representative for Afghanistan, saying that the international community should recognise the current government and all conditions for recognition have been met, Xinhua news agency reported.
The senior official also called sanctions on the Islamic Emirate and government officials unfair, stressing that the move would affect its interaction with the world.
--IANS
int/khz
MENAFN10022024000231011071ID1107836467
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.